Dam fund

After the prime minister’s appeal, fund-raising for dams has become a burning issue throughout the country. Many people have applauded the PM’s action and made their contributions. However, there are some people who are criticising the fund and are of the opinion that Rs1,400 billion cannot be collected through charity and donation. While the criticism is valid, there is one thing that people need to understand:

constructing dam is a time-consuming process that could take years. During this duration, money will be saved in our banks, which will increase our rupee reservoir and hence support our economy. Also, the campaign has also raised awareness among people regarding the looming water crisis.

Hafiz Muhammad Junaid

Lahore