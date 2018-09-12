Preventing poverty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Poverty alleviation is arguably the top priority of the incumbent government. This is a challenging task as the country’s rural population has been deprived of three square meals a day and their plight has been increasing with each passing day.
In a similar vein, unemployment has also increased to an alarming rate. Pakistan is an agricultural country, which should work towards promoting agro-based industries for sustainable economic growth. At this stage, the government needs to revolutionise the industrial and agricultural sectors to boost economic growth and eradicate poverty.
Anum Tarique
Karachi
