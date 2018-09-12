Preventing poverty

Poverty alleviation is arguably the top priority of the incumbent government. This is a challenging task as the country’s rural population has been deprived of three square meals a day and their plight has been increasing with each passing day.

In a similar vein, unemployment has also increased to an alarming rate. Pakistan is an agricultural country, which should work towards promoting agro-based industries for sustainable economic growth. At this stage, the government needs to revolutionise the industrial and agricultural sectors to boost economic growth and eradicate poverty.

Anum Tarique

Karachi