Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
&
ND
News Desk  
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The cross section of the country’s top leadership and people from different walks of life expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan's three-time first lady, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who breathed her last in London on Tuesday.

The political leadership paid rich tributes to Begum Kulsoom who stood bravely and resolutely against dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who overthrew the Nawaz government on October 12, 1999. In his twitter message, Prime Minister Imran Khan, said: Sad to learn of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's death. She was a courageous woman of great dignity and confronted her disease with fortitude. My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family.

A press statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences on Begum Kulsoom’s demise and said the incarcerated members of the Sharif family will be facilitated in whichever way the law allows.

In his message, President Arif Alvi expressed deep grief over her sad demise and prayed to the Almighty Allah for resting the departed soul in peace, while extending his condolences to the bereaved family. “Sad to learn of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's death. She was a courageous woman of great dignity and confronted her disease with fortitude. My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family,” he tweeted.

Similarly, DG ISPR, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in his tweet said: “COAS expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. ‘May Allah bless the departed soul, rest her in eternal peace at Heaven-Amen,’ COAS.”

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar, as well as the air and naval chiefs expressed their sorrow and condolences over the demise of Begum Kulsoom.

The Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani, also expressed his condolences. “May the departed soul rest in eternal peace,” he said. Finance Minister Asad Umar and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also expressed their deep condolences.

The PML-N president and Nawaz's younger brother, Shahbaz Sharif, said the party and Pakistan's democratic process are indebted to Begum Kulsoom. "An era has come to an end," he said. "She played an exemplary role as a mother, sister, daughter and wife," he added. The PML-N president continued: "She fought bravely in the most difficult times. Her death is a huge loss and I am in a state of shock."

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said: “Kulsoom Nawaz was a brave lady who struggled for democracy.” The former president Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom.

The PML-N Chairman, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, eulogised her services for the country and democracy, while the ANP leader Asfandyar Wali said Begum Kulsoom fought against dictatorship. The "ANP is with the Sharif family in their difficult time." The PML-Q chief, Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal too expressed their grief over her demise.

Britain's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, also offered condolences on the passing away of the former first lady. “My condolences, on behalf of everyone at the British High Commission, on the passing away today of the former First Lady of Pakistan, Begum #KulsoomNawaz. My thoughts are with her family and friends,” he said in a tweet. The German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler, offered his heartfelt condolences to Kulsoom Nawaz's family and friends. "May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan, while expressing his sorrow, said: "I am deeply grieved over my statements that caused pain to the Sharif family." The JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and JI Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq too expressed their grief over the death of Kulsoom Nawaz, while extending condolences to the family.

In his reaction, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he was deeply saddened by her death. The foreign minister tweeted that the Pakistani High Commission in London has been instructed to facilitate the bereaved family in all possible ways. Similarly, Information Minister Fawad Hussain said Begum Kulsoom was a brave lady who remained steadfast during times of hardship and tribulation.

And in Lahore, people from all walks of life started visiting the Model Town secretariat of the PML-N to offer their condolences. Meanwhile, PML-N has cancelled all political activities till the burial of Begum Kulsoom in Lahore on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'