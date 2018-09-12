PTCL 3G EVO to stop working after 17th

ISLAMABAD: To provide high speed and seamless internet experience to its customers, PTCL has recently implemented major upgrade of its CharJi 4G LTE network in Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

As part of this process, 3G EVO services in these cities will stop working from September 17, 2018, a statement said on Tuesday.

PTCL 3G EVO customers can visit any PTCL shop, retail outlet or distributor to exchange the 3G EVO device by giving Rs2,500 for a new CharJi 4G LTE device. Along with that, they will get one month of unlimited internet free on their new CharJi 4G LTE device.

Customers can call 1218 for further information.

PTCL has upgraded the CharJi 4G LTE network considering the ever-growing high speed internet requirements of its customers. The new CharJi 4G LTE device will connect up to 10 devices at the same.