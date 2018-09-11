Nearly 19,000 UK earners now on more than £1m a year

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The number of people in the UK earning more than £1m a year has jumped to over 18,700, with more than one in 10 of them living in Kensington and Chelsea, according to figures released by a foreign media. The total increased by 3,700 in the latest available tax year, but there are concerns that many of the “highly mobile” high-earners could quit the UK in the wake of a messy Brexit. More than a third of all the £1m earners live in London, with more than 2,000 in Kensington and Chelsea, and 1,400 in the City of Westminster in the 2015-16 tax year. That’s according to HMRC figures obtained by the law firm Wilsons under freedom of information laws. The 2015-16 are the latest figures available. Wilsons’ analysis suggests that many of the £1m-plus earners are wealthy foreign executives, investors or non-doms who are domiciled overseas for tax purposes. They could leave the UK if immigration rules or taxes are tightened in the wake of Brexit. Tim Fullerlove, a partner at Wilsons, said: “London is still an attractive prospect for the wealthy, but a more welcoming culture in UK policies could help to retain its appeal.
