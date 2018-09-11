Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

World

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nearly 19,000 UK earners now on more than £1m a year

The number of people in the UK earning more than £1m a year has jumped to over 18,700, with more than one in 10 of them living in Kensington and Chelsea, according to figures released by a foreign media. The total increased by 3,700 in the latest available tax year, but there are concerns that many of the “highly mobile” high-earners could quit the UK in the wake of a messy Brexit. More than a third of all the £1m earners live in London, with more than 2,000 in Kensington and Chelsea, and 1,400 in the City of Westminster in the 2015-16 tax year. That’s according to HMRC figures obtained by the law firm Wilsons under freedom of information laws. The 2015-16 are the latest figures available. Wilsons’ analysis suggests that many of the £1m-plus earners are wealthy foreign executives, investors or non-doms who are domiciled overseas for tax purposes. They could leave the UK if immigration rules or taxes are tightened in the wake of Brexit. Tim Fullerlove, a partner at Wilsons, said: “London is still an attractive prospect for the wealthy, but a more welcoming culture in UK policies could help to retain its appeal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'