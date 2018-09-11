Elections to Board of Adventure Foundation held

Islamabad: Adventure Foundation Pakistan (AFP) is a non-profit organisation, dedicated to promote outdoor education to the youth of Pakistan, says a press release.

The organisation was founded by committed outdoor people 36 years ago, whose mission is to foster character building in young people using the natural environment / wilderness, as a tool for experiential learning and educational experience of self discovery and personal growth. Elections to the Board of Adventure Foundation Pakistan were recently held during its AGM 2018. The following office bearers of the AFP Board were elected by a simple majority of votes.

Ali Hassan Habib (president), Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana (vice president), Syed Abu Ahmad Akif (vice president), Jehan Ara Mueen (general secretary cum treasurer) and members are: Bilal Mustafa Syed and Maj. Dr. M. Usman Rathore.