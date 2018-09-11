LWMC finalises cleanliness plan for Muharram

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has finalised its plan to maintain cleanliness in the city during Muharam with focus to sessions of mourning’s and procession routes.

LWMC has issued instructions to take Albayrak and Ozpak into confidence for smooth execution of the plan especially for mechanical sweeping and washing of Imam Bargahs, procession routes and their surrounding areas.

Special camps will be established on sensitive and central locations in various towns, particularly at Allama Iqbal Town and Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, to facilitate public in term of registration & resolution of complaints related to cleanliness and provision of information pamphlets. Sanitary staff along with machinery will remain on duty on the procession routes.