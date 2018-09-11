School training programme launched

LAHORE: Pearson Edexcel, the largest education group in the UK and across the world, recently launched its three-day professional training programme for schools in Pakistan.

Earlier in May this year, Pearson launched its new iPrimary and the iLowerSecondary programmes which are aligned with UK national curriculum. These programmes encompass a new curriculum in the subjects of English, Mathematics and Science for five to 14-year-old students. Face to face professional development training on this new iPLS programme was held at a hotel Mr Jeremy Curtis who came from the UK to deliver this training.

Teachers from the leading private schools participated in the training session.

The iPrimary and the iLowerSecondary programmes are based on the latest English National Curriculum and are formulated, keeping in mind, the learners of English as an additional language (EAL). They have firmly rooted in the world-renowned Pearson resources such as Abacus and Bug Club – further enhancing the teaching and learning experience.

We have created an integrated Professional Development programme, which is very beneficial and there are huge benefits to the teachers in seeing all the lessons in action. All the learning strategies build across the lessons, so the teacher will gain and reflect on these new strategies- Stated by the UK trainer.

Commenting on the training sessions, the Country representative of Pearson Edexcel, Faisal Mahmood stated that, these training sessions are very useful for teachers. The iPrimary and iLowerSecondary curriculum provides children with the skills and knowledge they need to transition to advanced curricula and gives an excellent foundation as they steadily progress through their education journey.

smog: Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq has directed all departments concerned to take preventive measures in regard with smog issue, probably to emerge in next month.

He passed the instructions on Monday while chairing a meeting in connection with smog issue. Assistant commissioners, LWMC officers, environment, Rescue-1122, agriculture, industries and representatives of brick kilns’ association and industry associations attended the meeting.

Capt (R) Anwar said all industrial units must install smoke controlling device for the treatment of poisonous smoke. Similarly, he instructed the brick kilns association to adopt zig zag technology on all brick kilns within one month. “If no measure is adopted by industrialists and brick kiln association, then district administration will take strict action”, the DC said.

He instructed agriculture department to sensitise farmers about not setting up fire to the remains of rice crop. He also instructed officers concerned to prepare a draft of Section-144 which would be imposed from 15 October to 15 November in this regard. “There will be special orientation sessions in schools. Health department and environment department will prepare a pamphlet for distribution among citizens so as they could take precautionary measures,” he said.

The DC said that LWMC and environment department had been instructed to make ensure that no one should set the garbage on fire in any housing society of Lahore.