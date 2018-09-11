CM orders steps to check smog

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the environment department to take necessary steps to minimise the chances of smog.

The environment department and other agencies should complete their arrangements and necessary steps should be taken which could minimise the chances of smog. In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister said that agriculture department should strictly implement the ban on burning the crops’ residue. Similarly, ban on burning tyres should also be implemented strictly, he added. The health department should adopt effective measures to deal with the sickness due to smog and public awareness should also be created about the adoption of protective measures. He said that environment department should initiate legal action against the industries responsible for spreading environmental pollution. The smoke emitting from the brick-kilns also pollute the environment and therefore, suitable measures should be taken in this regard, concluded the chief minister.