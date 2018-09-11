CM asks officers to behave like public servants

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has warned the government officers to change their attitude as norms have changed now and therefore, the government officers and other employees should also mend their ways.

He issued these directions on the occasion of his surprise visit to the offices of police and administrative officers at district courts Rawalpindi on Monday.

The chief minister expressed his strong indignation over absence of DC Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jehangir, ADC (Rev) Mian Behzad Adil, AC (City) Naeem Afzal, AC (Saddar) Umar Iftikhar Sherazi, registry registrar, superintendent and other administrative officers and staff members.

The government employees should perform their duties while considering themselves as public servant and chit system for meeting the officers should be done away with immediately. The officers should conspicuously display their public meeting hours outside the offices prominently. They should also ensure their attendance in the offices and timings should strictly be followed. The doors of the offices should remain open for the citizens, he added and warned that any leniency or delay will not be tolerated at any cost.

The sole woman officer ADC (Gen) Rawalpindi Maliha Jamal who was present on duty briefed the chief minister. On the inquiry of the CM, she told that officers were out for the monitoring of anti-dengue campaign. Various citizens showed their surprise over the presence of chief minister amongst them and briefed him about their problems. They said a real change is visible after the advent of the new government and the chief minister is visiting offices without any protocol.

One overseas Pakistani Raja Amjad Iqbal complained to the chief minister that he wanted to invest in the country but had been moving from pillar to post for the last one year. He was disappointed as some officers remain absent from their seats. The chief minister directed the DC Rawalpindi to immediately resolve the issue of the citizen. Raja Amjad Iqbal announced donating $5,000 to prime minister’s dams fund as a gesture of happiness. The chief minister also sought the report in one hour about the solution of problem of a woman visitor belonging to Balochistan province.

Various citizens appealed that chief minister should bound the officers to remain available in their offices so that public problems could be timely solved. The chief minister assured them that government is utilising all-out energy and resources for early solution of citizens’ problems adding that people will soon perceive change around them.

The chief minister also visited the offices of commissioner and CPO Rawalpindi. The CPO was absent from his seat. Sardar Usman Buzdar also met with the divisional administration, police officers and Ulema belonging to different schools of thought who came to attend the peace committee meeting with regard to holy month of Muharram at commissioner’s office. The chief minister directed the administration and police officers to remove unnecessary barriers from their offices to ensure access of people to them. He said that officers should take necessary steps for the solution of problems of the people after consultation with public representatives so that common man could benefit from welfare-oriented steps of the government. The chief minister said that instructions have been issued to adopt open door policy in the offices and chit system has been abolished. The chief minister also checked the attendance of officers and officials during surprise inspection of offices of commissioner, DC and CPO Rawalpindi. He expressed his displeasure over absence of staff and directed that their explanation should be called. He listened to the problems of the visitors and issued on the spot instructions to solve them.