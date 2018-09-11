Housing minister visits FGEHF

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema visited head office of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) on Monday and directed the management to expedite work on the already launched housing schemes and accomplish projects which are in the pipeline.

The minister was briefed by the DG FGEHF on the housing schemes and problems being faced by the housing foundation. The minister assured the foundation officials for resolution of problems hindering development of schemes including Sector G-14 which was launched 15 years back. The minister directed the management to prepare recommendations for extension of housing schemes to four provinces.