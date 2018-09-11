All record of Sindh Archives Department to be uploaded online

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, an adviser to the Sindh CM, has directed the officials concerned to make all historical record at the Sindh Archives Department available on the internet.

The order came on Monday as Wahab, Adviser to the CM on Information & Archives and Law & Anti-Corruption, conducted an introductory meeting with the directors and officers of the Information & Archives Department at the Sindh Archives Complex.

While presiding over the meeting, Wahab said that the performance and development work of the Sindh government should be highlighted through print and electronic media, including television and radio channels.

During his visit of the provincial archives directorate, he directed that all the record of the Archives Department should be uploaded on a website. He directed that old material like newspapers, magazines and other important data should be updated.

In the introductory meeting, Information & Archives Secretary Rasheed Solangi gave a detailed briefing on the Information Department and briefed the performance of all the directorates of the department. The adviser said that they would all work in coordination with the media and journalists.

He also directed the public relations officers to improve their performance within 15 days and highlight the publicity of their ministers and departments and also duly issue rebuttal against news published or aired related to the departments of Sindh government.

He instructed that they would all establish close and cordial relationship with the media. The public relations director general, press information director, reference and research director, information advertisement director, information administration & accounts director, legal director and press director were present on the occasion.