Conviction set aside

The Sindh High Court set aside the conviction of two men in explosive substance and illegal weapon cases.

Qamar Iqbal and Aman Iqbal were sentenced to aggregated 28 years’ imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court on December 12, 2017, having found them guilty of possessing explosive substance and illegal weapons.

According to the prosecution, the appellants were arrested after a shootout in Orangi Town area and explosive substance and illegal weapons were seized from their possession.

The appellants preferred appeal and sought acquittal from the charges, claiming that they were falsely implicated in the case by the police.

The court, after hearing the case and perusal of the evidence, observed that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the appellants and they could not be convicted on the basis of weak evidence. The court ordered releasing the appellants if not required in other cases.