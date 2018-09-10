JI holds workers convention in Bara

BARA: The Jamaat-e-Islami held workers convention in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Sunday.

Speaking at the convention, JI Khyber district head Shah Faisal Afridi said the 25 July general election was rigged.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not be able to bring about a change as he was surrounded by the corrupt elements.

He maintained that his party was striving to implement Sharia in the country.

“We are striving to implement Islamic law in the country,” he said, adding that the JI had not been discouraged by the election result.

The JI office-bearers including Awal Gul Afridi, Khan Wali Afridi, Maulana Maseeh Gul Afridi and others addressed the convention.