Govt officials held for corruption

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested three government officers including TO finance for involvement in corruption and misuse of powers case. ACE regional director Sheikh Fareed said a citizen M Azher alleged that TO finance Nandipur Town was involved in mega corruption and embezzlement in the town funds. During investigation, it was revealed that TO finance Fayyaz Ahmed, TO M Ali, accountant Naeem Mansoor, junior clerk M Shahbaz, naib qasid Hassan Raza and naib qasid Zohaib Saleem were involved in issuing bogus death and birth certificates which caused over three million rupees loss to the national exchequer. The ACE team raided and arrested TO finance M Ali, accountant Naeem Mansoor and naib qasid Zohaib Saleem while raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.