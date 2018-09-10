PMA delegation leaves for Malaysia today

LAHORE : A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), comprising of Dr Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Centre, Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General PMA Centre, Abdul Quddus Khokhar, Dr Sahibzada Masood-us-Syed and Dr Sikandar Warraich, is leaving for Penang, Malaysia on Monday (today) to attend 33rd CMAAO (Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania) General Assembly and 54th Council Meeting from 12-14 September.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the theme of the meeting is “Path to Universal Health Coverage”. Medical Associations from different countries will also attend this meeting.