BA/BSc position holders announced

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) declared top position holders of BA/BSc Annual Examination 2018 on Sunday.

According to the result, BSc student Muhammad Umer Ali, roll number 020520, got overall first position by securing 712 marks. BSc student Sidra Khan, roll number 067239, got second position by securing 711 marks while BSc student Rukhsana Nazer, roll number 083714, stood third by securing 699 marks.

In BA, Saima Jabeen, roll number 010423, stood first by securing 666 marks. While Shazma Rehman, roll number 039188, stood second by securing 646 marks and Zeenat Anmol, roll number 064009, stood third by obtaining 641 marks.