Man seeks CJP’s help for daughter’s recovery

MARDAN: The father of a woman, who was allegedly kidnapped by her father-in-law from Kharki village in Katlang tehsil, has asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to help recover his daughter.

Mir Afzal Khan, a resident of Kharki village in Katlang, told a press conference Sunday that his daughter Asia Bibi had been married to her cousin Abdullah for two years. He added that later her in-laws started subjecting her to cruelty so he had to bring his daughter to his home. The man said his daughter had filed a suit for the dissolution of her marriage in a family court.

Mir Afzal said on July 23 last when the male family members were not at home, his son-in-law along with his uncle Shabbir and other unidentified men stormed his house and kidnapped Asia. He added that he had got registered a case at the Kharki Police Station.

The man added his daughter had been in the captivity of the accused for almost several weeks. He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to look into the matter and provide justice to his family and recover his daughter.