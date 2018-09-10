Mon September 10, 2018
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 10, 2018

Saudi FM says ties with Pakistan will attain new heights

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Information Minister Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad has pledged support to Pakistan in various fields and expressed the hope the ties between the two brotherly countries will attain new heights during the new government in Pakistan.

The Saudi minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday and had discussion regarding issues of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky were also present on the occasion.

The visiting minster invited the prime minister to undertake visit of the kingdom on the behalf of Saudi leadership. The prime minister has reportedly accepted the invitation and the visit would be worked out through diplomatic channels.

Imran Khan thanked the Saudi leadership for its sentiments and extended invitation to Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz to visit Pakistan at the earliest. It has been officially stated that the two sides exchanged views on promoting bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

The Saudi information minister conveyed message of felicitation to Imran Khan on behalf of the Saudi crown prince. He returned home by special royal plane on Sunday evening upon conclusion of his three-day beneficial visit to Pakistan. He was seen off at the airport by his counterpart Fawad Chaudhry, Additional Information Secretary Shafqat Jalil, Saudi ambassador and senior officials.

