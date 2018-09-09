Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

National

BR
Bureau report
September 9, 2018

KP CM pledges uniform development strategy

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assured a uniform development strategy for the whole of the province with focus on giving relief to the people of backward districts.

He was talking to a delegation of District Bar Association, Swat, led by its president Akhtar Muneer Advocate at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here, said a handout.The delegates kept the chief minister abreast of their problems and requested him to find a solution to them. Additional Secretary Law and others were also present on the occasion.

Reassuring the lawyer community, the chief minister said that his government would focus on expeditious development of backward areas through a uniform and just development strategy in order to give relief to the poor in the first step.He reminded the delegates that the PTI government in its previous tenure delivered. Mahmood Khan asked the lawyers to present their charter of demands in written form, adding that he was well aware of the problems of different segments of the society and assured to resolve them as early as possible.

He said the PTI government in the province was not oblivious to the problems of the district level institutions and in the process, the people suffer. The people had reposed confidence in PTI and it would endeavour to deliver, he said, adding, the resolution of the people’s problems of the backward areas would be taken on priority basis.

Regarding the loadsheding in Swat, the chief minister said that it was a longstanding demand and assured to take curative steps in this regard. “We have multiple options, the suitable among them would be used to settle this problem adding that the existing system is weak needing repair and replacement to carry the existing load of electricity,” he added.

He also took notice of the closure of the dialyses machine in the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital and assured to solve the issue.

