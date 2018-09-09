Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams
The abandoned Article 27
History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Top baboos’ play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy
Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today
Ready to form panel to probe ‘rigging’: Fawad
PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16
PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz
Alibaba’s Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

September 9, 2018

Gaza teen dies of wounds from Israel border clash: ministry

GAZA CITY: A Palestinian teen died of his wounds Saturday a day after he was shot by Israeli troops during a protest on the Gaza border, the enclave’s health ministry said. Ahmad Abu Tayoor, 17, was shot late Friday on the border close to the southern city of Rafah, the ministry said. The Israeli army shot dead another 17-year-old Palestinian on Friday and wounded at least 45 others as thousands of demonstrators approached Gaza’s border with Israel in multiple locations. Palestinians set tyres ablaze and threw molotov cocktails and grenades towards nearby Israeli soldiers, the army said. There have been regular protests along the border since March 30 as Palestinians demand the right to return to homes their families fled or were expelled from during the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948. At least 175 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since then. Over the same period, one Israeli soldier was shot dead by a Palestinian sniper. Israel accuses Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas of manipulating the protests and of seeking to use them as cover to carry out attacks. This week, it closed its only people crossing with Gaza after violent protests damaged the infrastructure. Israel said it would reopen the passage next Thursday providing the situation is calm. Gaza has been under an Israeli blockade for more than a decade, and its Hamas rulers have fought three wars with Israel since 2008. Some 80 percent of the enclave’s two million residents rely on aid, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

