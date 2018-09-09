32 quack centres sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed 32 quacks’ centres in four cities. According to a press release, the PHC teams along with the officials of the local district administration and police had visited 108 treatment facilities in Gujrat, Sargodha, Lodharan and Khanewal. Out of the visited centres, 32 centres were sealed.
