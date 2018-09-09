Four more to join federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday gave a go-ahead to include four more ministers in the federal cabinet, said his spokesperson. Umar Ayub Khan, Ali Zaidi and Muhammad Mian Soomro will be inducted into the federal cabinet, according to Geo News report. The spokesperson said that Umar Ayub Khan will be given the portfolio of Energy, Ali Zaidi will take the charge of Maritime Affairs, and former Senate chairperson Muhammad Mian Soomro will be the Minister of Privatisation, while Murad Saeed’s portfolio would be announced later. The sources have said that Saeed would be given the state minister’s portfolio.