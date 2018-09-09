Emotional Rutherford says farewell after glittering career

LONDON: Former Olympic champion Greg Rutherford brought down the curtain on his glittering career at the Great North City Games on Saturday.

Rutherford has decided to walk away from the athletics after struggling with injuries of late and the British star opted to use the Newcastle event as his swansong.

The 31-year-old’s final leap of 7.38 metres was not enough to claim victory in a mixed four-athlete field.

But Rutherford, a gold medal winner at the 2012 London Olympics, still revelled in the opportunity to jump in front of a crowd one last time.

“It was unbelievably overpowering. I was trying to laugh the whole way through then suddenly it hit me that I was standing on the runway for the final time,” Rutherford said.

“It’s hard to explain that moment when you realise it’s the last time you’ll be doing something that you’ve always known and loved.

“I was determined not to cry but it was hard, with such a wonderful occasion to go out on.”

By his own admission Rutherford has been in poor form for the last two years, beset by a series of injuries which convinced him his time at the top level is over.