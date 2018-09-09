Sun September 09, 2018
World

AFP
September 9, 2018

US officials meet Venezuela officers to discuss coup bid

WASHINGTON: Officials from President Donald Trump´s administration met secretly with Venezuelan military officers to discuss plans to oust President Nicolas Maduro but eventually decided not to help, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

Trump has been harshly critical of Maduro´s leftist regime, as Venezuela has spiraled downward into a grave economic and humanitarian crisis that has sparked violent protests and prompted a wave of emigration into nearby countries. The Times, citing unnamed American officials and a former Venezuelan military commander who took part in the secret talks, said the coup plans stalled.

It quoted the White House as declining to provide detailed answers when asked about the talks, but stressing the need for "dialogue with all Venezuelans who demonstrate a desire for democracy." After explosives-laden drones allegedly blew up near Maduro at an August 4 event in Caracas -- he blamed the US, Colombia and his domestic enemies -- the State Department condemned the "political violence" but also denounced what it said were the arbitrary detentions and forced confessions of suspects.

