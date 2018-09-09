Sun September 09, 2018
September 9, 2018

A laudable decision

Ever since the new government has taken power, the nation is hopeful that the change that was promised will surely be brought to the country. The newly elected government has taken a few impressive decisions for which it should be lauded. A couple of days ago, the minister for information and broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, told the media that although matters relating to education, health, sanitation and water fall under the provincial government, the PTI-led government will drive these matters under the federal government.

He also added that a taskforce will be formed – headed by Shafqat Mehmood – that will include the top educationists of Pakistan as well as representatives of madrassahs. The chief purpose of making this taskforce is to give access to 25 million children who are out of schools due to various reasons. This, by far, is the best initiative taken by the government. These children are the future of Pakistan. If they are not given education, the country can neither progress nor be developed.

Majid Hussain Gopang

Kamber

