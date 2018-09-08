Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Islamabad

A
APP
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Strategy to address climate change issues stressed

Islamabad : Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said the government have decided to devise a comprehensive strategy to address the growing concern of climate change indicators, showing an increase in overall temperatures of 2 degree.

He was chairing a meeting on the increase in overall temperatures of 2 degrees, said a press release.

Federal Secretary Climate change Khizar Hayat Khan and other senior officials from forest and environment department were also present in the meeting.

Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan said that according to environmental studies, the urban and vertical forestry has a potential to reduce temperatures from 6-9 degrees.

Therefore we have decided to adopt urban forestry to address heat issues, especially in urban areas.

The technical wing of the Ministry of climate has been directed to devise a comprehensive and effective strategy regarding urban vertical forestry to mitigate the growing temperature especially in city areas.

This initiative will not only save city dwellers from scorching heat waves but will also help to lower the overall temperature, Advisor added.

Malik Amin Aslam Khan asked the concerned wing of the Ministry to prepare a working paper on the subject which will be further shared with the provinces for deliberations and consultations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use