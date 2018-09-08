Strategy to address climate change issues stressed

Islamabad : Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said the government have decided to devise a comprehensive strategy to address the growing concern of climate change indicators, showing an increase in overall temperatures of 2 degree.

He was chairing a meeting on the increase in overall temperatures of 2 degrees, said a press release.

Federal Secretary Climate change Khizar Hayat Khan and other senior officials from forest and environment department were also present in the meeting.

Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan said that according to environmental studies, the urban and vertical forestry has a potential to reduce temperatures from 6-9 degrees.

Therefore we have decided to adopt urban forestry to address heat issues, especially in urban areas.

The technical wing of the Ministry of climate has been directed to devise a comprehensive and effective strategy regarding urban vertical forestry to mitigate the growing temperature especially in city areas.

This initiative will not only save city dwellers from scorching heat waves but will also help to lower the overall temperature, Advisor added.

Malik Amin Aslam Khan asked the concerned wing of the Ministry to prepare a working paper on the subject which will be further shared with the provinces for deliberations and consultations.