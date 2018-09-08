Sat September 08, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

‘Academia best source of defeating Islamophobia’

Islamabad : Panellists at an International Islamic University seminar on Friday asked Muslim societies to devise a comprehensive strategy against Islamophobia with a close linkage between ulema and educational institutions.

The event titled ‘role of ulema for promotion of peace and inclusiveness in Muslim society’ was organised by the IIU Islamic Research Institute.

Adviser to the Shaikh Al-Azhar Muhammad Mohanna, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Islamophobia was an evil plan designed against Muslims by few negative elements, who had a very clear idea about Islam’s message of peace but were trying to deteriorate its image.

“Islam is religion of peace, love and tranquillity, Muslims will have to protect this image and they must disseminate the actual image across the world,” he said.

Dr. Mohanna termed anti-terrorism and anti-extremism decree, Paigham-i-Pakistan, a vital narrative for Muslim world and said the Al-Azhar supported that important peace effort of Pakistani ulema.

IIU rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the ulema had an unprecedented role in promotion of Paigham-i-Pakistan.

He said the narrative was recognised across the world even in United Nations. He highlighted the efforts of IRI and IIU in formation, dissemination and promotion of Paigham-i-Pakistan narrative.

Dr. Masoom also hailed Al-Azhar for the continued cooperation and said that IIUI was having a vital support from Al-Azhar in form of Egyptian teachers. He thanked Al-Azhar and Dr.Mohanna for cooperation with IIUI.

IRI director general Dr. Ziaul Haq highlighted the objectives of the seminar and elaborated on the role of Ulema in promotion of peace in societies.

Earlier, in the meetings between IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Dr. Mohanna discussed bilateral cooperation, while points related to boosting educational ties also came under discussion. Later, Dr. Mohanna delivered Juma sermon and led Jumma prayer at the Faisal Masjid.

