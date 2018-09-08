Mayor joins tree plantation campaign at KU

Mayor Wasim Akhtar urged the students of Karachi University on Friday to plant more and more trees to make KU and Karachi’s environment healthier.

While attending a tree plantation program held at the KU, the mayor with the vice-chancellor, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, and MNA Amin ul Haq requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of Karachi University’s problems. He also had a meeting with the VC and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Tree plantation in Karachi was urgently required as Karachi was a populated and polluted city and had to be cleaned as soon as possible, he said. He added that the city was currently facing a shortage of trees and greenery; therefore, it was time tree plantation was started as to eliminate the environmental pollution.