Man who raped minor girl in 2016 jailed for 10 years

A court awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to a man who had raped a minor girl in 2016. The case against Tahir Ahmed was lodged at the Zaman Town police station by the mother of the victim, alleging that her daughter had been raped by the man several times at gunpoint.

She further said that even when her daughter fell sick and brought to a private hospital, the man subjected her to rape several times at gunpoint. Earlier, public prosecutor Javed Akhtar in his arguments said that Tahir had committed a great sin that could lead to social and ethical crises in the society and he should therefore be punished according to law.

The court of an additional district and sessions judge (East), Rehmatullah Morio, announced 10 years’ imprisonment for the convict and sent him to prison. The court also awarded a 35-year jail term each to three killers who had robbed the house of a citizen, Rehan Ahmed, and on facing resistance injured him by opening fire in 2011 in Khokhrapar area. Ahmed later died at hospital.

The court sentenced Zafar Baig, Ghulam Abbas and Wajid to 35 years in jail in three cases pertaining to murder, robbery and possession of illegal arms, and directed them to pay a fine of Rs125,000 each.

The case was lodged by Ahmed’s widow, who said the robbers looted money from a factory set up by her husband at his home and when her husband put up resistance, they fatally injured him.