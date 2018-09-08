ANP submits motion in KP Assembly against insecurity

PESHAWAR: Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of target killings, extortion and theft in the province, Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

ANP parliamentary leader and provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak submitted the adjournment motion in the assembly secretariat, seeking discussion on the issues to urge the government to take steps for providing security to the masses.

The motion said the incidents of target killings and extortion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had created a sense of insecurity among people. It said that the government's failure to take steps for providing security to the masses was alarming as the writ of the government was weakening with each passing day.

The ANP leader asked the government to provide relief to the masses as these pressing issues needed concrete actions.