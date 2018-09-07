Army chief visits family of martyred cop

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and his wife Thursday visited the family of martyred police sub-inspector Abbas.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor shared a video of their visit and said the army chief lauded their great sacrifice for the nation and that of all martyrs of Pakistan.

“There isn’t any other sacrifice greater than one’s life. Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan,” General Bajwa said, the ISPR said.