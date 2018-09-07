Fri September 07, 2018
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Army chief visits family of martyred cop

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and his wife Thursday visited the family of martyred police sub-inspector Abbas. Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor shared a video of their visit and said the army chief lauded their great sacrifice for the nation and that of all martyrs of Pakistan. “There isn’t any other sacrifice greater than one’s life. Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan,” General Bajwa said, the ISPR said. The martyred sub-inspector’s mother thanked the army chief and his wife for visiting and said she was proud that her son died for the country. Further, the martyred policeman’s son, who is also serving in the police, thanked General Bajwa for visiting and acknowledging his father’s sacrifice. “I am proud that my father sacrificed his life while fighting against the enemies of the country, he said.

