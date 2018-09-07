Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Business

REUTERS
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian rupee breaches 72/dollar

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell sharply against the dollar on Thursday, despite gains by other Asian peers, as investors worried about the pace of its fall and a lack of strong intervention by the central bank.

Emerging market currencies have suffered a rout on concerns of higher crude prices and tariff wars, but the rupee´s sharp fall of nearly 3 percent in the last 15 trading sessions, to stand at 72.11, from 70, has fuelled investor uncertainty.

The rapid fall in the rupee, Asia´s worst performing currency after losing nearly 12 percent this year, prompted exporters to postpone dollar sales expecting further falls, while demand rose from importers and firms looking to hedge.

Both factors have contributed to the currency´s fall in the last few days, traders said.

"The key difference between India and other Asians is the pace of fall in the currency and shallow intervention," said Sajal Gupta, head of rates and forex at Edelweiss Securities.

"The central bank sold $24 billion during the span when the rupee fell from 65 to the dollar to 69 while it has sold just about $5 billion when it moved from 70 to 72. It is a one-way street now and the pressure is likely to continue.

"Further headwinds, such as state elections due in 2018, domestic inflation pressure, a widening current account deficit and expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, could aggravate the rupee´s fall compared to other Asian currencies, dealers said.

On Thursday the rupee ended at 72.00 to the dollar from its previous close of 71.7750, but off a record low of 72.11 at one point. It pared some losses after mild selling of dollars, probably by the Reserve Bank of India, dealers said. Dealers estimate the RBI on Thursday to have sold about $1 billion, which they said was not much, given the swift fall.

"This is not intervention, it is just mild selling (of dollars) to smoothen out the volatility and not to protect any level any more," said a senior forex analyst at a state-run bank.

The RBI intervenes anonymously in the forex market through banks, and publishes its forex reserves numbers with a time lag of a week. Typically traders can only estimate the intervention number from the weekly data. While the sharp fall in the rupee and the RBI´s light-handed approach in the forex market have surprised several traders, government officials have not shown much concern about the currency´s rapid depreciation. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said late on Wednesday there was no need for a panicked reaction to the fall.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use