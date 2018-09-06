CDA to approve building plans of housing societies

Islamabad : The Capital Development (CDA) has started giving approval to building plans of all the future commercial and residential buildings in 54 housing societies in the federal capital.

According to sources, the management of 54 housing societies located in Zone 2, 4 and 5 have submitted affidavits with the CDA that in future building plans of future commercial and residential buildings will be sent to Building Control Section-2 of the authority for approval.

Along with keeping uniformity in building plans across the federal capital, the CDA will also earn huge revenue as approval of these plans and charges for any violations every year.

As such, the building bye laws will be implemented strictly on housing societies. An eight-member committee headed by Member Estate has already been constituted to propose conversions in existing Building and Zoning Regulation in conformity with present day needs.

The committee also includes Director General Services, Director General Law, Deputy Financial Advisor-I, Director Building Control Section-II, Director Law and Director Law, Director-II. HRD.