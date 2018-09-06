PU approves 10 PhD synopses

LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed here on Wednesday which approved 10 PhD synopses, seven evaluation reports, 20 panels of examiners, 11 extension cases and five miscellaneous cases.

ITU orientation session: Orientation for Fall 2018 entrants to BS, MS and PhD programmes of Information Technology University (ITU) was held on Wednesday.

ITU founding Vice-Chancellor Dr Umar Saif informed the incoming batch that the university never compromised on merit and this year the acceptance rate at ITU was less than two per cent.

Almost 25,000 applications were received, and 10,000 applicants made it to the test, and admissionwas offered only to 560 students.

According to a press release issued here, the deans, heads of departments and faculty welcomed all the students, followed by abrief overview of the research work conducted in their respective departments and the industrial projects going on at the university.

Different student societies at ITU had put up their stalls and organised different activities to interact with the new students. Arrangements were made to provide the students with RFID access cards. The students were given an overview of the rules and regulations, specialisation tracks and facilities atthe university’s campus at Arfa Software Technology Park.