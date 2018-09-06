Thu September 06, 2018
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

PU approves 10 PhD synopses

LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed here on Wednesday which approved 10 PhD synopses, seven evaluation reports, 20 panels of examiners, 11 extension cases and five miscellaneous cases.

ITU orientation session: Orientation for Fall 2018 entrants to BS, MS and PhD programmes of Information Technology University (ITU) was held on Wednesday.

ITU founding Vice-Chancellor Dr Umar Saif informed the incoming batch that the university never compromised on merit and this year the acceptance rate at ITU was less than two per cent.

Almost 25,000 applications were received, and 10,000 applicants made it to the test, and admissionwas offered only to 560 students.

According to a press release issued here, the deans, heads of departments and faculty welcomed all the students, followed by abrief overview of the research work conducted in their respective departments and the industrial projects going on at the university.

Different student societies at ITU had put up their stalls and organised different activities to interact with the new students. Arrangements were made to provide the students with RFID access cards. The students were given an overview of the rules and regulations, specialisation tracks and facilities atthe university’s campus at Arfa Software Technology Park.

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him