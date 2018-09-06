Pogba always welcome at Barca, says Suarez

BARCELONA: Luis Suarez believes Paul Pogba should be challenging for more trophies than he is at Manchester United and would always be welcome at Barcelona.

Pogba has endured a turbulent two years since returning to Old Trafford for a then world-record fee of 105 million euros ($121.7) and his relationship with coach Jose Mourinho has become strained.

The 25-year-old rediscovered his best form away from his club, for France in the summer, when he inspired Les Bleus to World Cup glory in Russia, beating Uruguay and Suarez on the way.

But since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, United have failed to go close in either the Premier League or Champions League, while Barca have won three La Ligas in that time and the Champions League once.

“Pogba is an elite player who has won everything and we always want to have the best,” Suarez told RAC1 on Tuesday.

“He is a player that has a lot of quality and who is one of the key players at United, and I think he would like to compete for more than he is competing for now.

“But that’s how it is, he does not belong to Barcelona but he will always be welcome.”

One Champions League crown in five years, however, represents a disappointing return for Barca, particularly while rivals Real Madrid have dominated the tournament, winning it three times in a row.

Lionel Messi, now captain after Andres Iniesta’s departure, has expressed his own desire to make amends, with the striker also coming off the back of a harrowing World Cup with Argentina.

“He’s really motivated, even more so after the World Cup and the Champions League,” Suarez said. “But it’s a really difficult competition to win and Messi can’t win it on his own. It has to be a team effort, as good as he is.

“Obviously it’s infuriating for us because Madrid have won the Champions League in each of the last three years. They have made history and it’s a thorn in our side.”