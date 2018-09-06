Dialysis centre

A dialysis centre, with 12 dialysis machines, is situated at DHQ ospital, Naushahro Feroze in a separate building. The then district government established this centre in the year 2009-10. It is of no use for patients because of the shortage of nephrologists in the area. However, there is one way through which people might reap the benefit of this facility.

The centre may be affiliated with SIUT Karachi and connected with satellite, like SIUT Sukkur. There are so many patients of kidney disease who cannot afford to travel to Karachi or Sukkur. It would be convenient if these patients are provided dialysis facilities in Naushahro Feroze. If this dialysis centre works under the state-of-the-art SIUT kidney centre, a lot of patients will reap the benefit.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon

Naushahro Feroze