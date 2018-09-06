Drastic plastic

The UN has revealed that a staggering eight million tonnes of plastic bottles, packaging and other waste plastic ends up in oceans, causing great risk to marine life. There is an urgent need for a global campaign to rid the world of plastic waste. All countries must ensure that plastic waste is adequately prevented from entering into oceans. This can be done by employing large nets between rivers/canals and the oceans’ entry points. A few days ago, Pope Francis also took an initiative and invited 100 business leaders to come forward and play their roles in curbing plastic pollution. The same can be done in Pakistan as it is equally important for our canals and rivers to get rid of polythene bags which are chief reason of causing pollution on both land and oceans. It must also be understood that polythene bags, if burnt in the open, can cause toxic effects that are injurious to human lives. It is recommended that polythene bags/plastic waste must be disposed of by being burnt in incinerators at 800 Celsius.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt