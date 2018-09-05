Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Sports

C
cricinfo
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jennings gets final chance in fifth Test

LONDON: Keaton Jennings has been given one final opportunity to prove his worth at the top of England’s Test batting order, and he will be joined once again by Alastair Cook in his farewell appearance, after England named a familiar 13-man squad for the fifth and final Test against India at The Kia Oval, starting on Friday.

Jennings had been under pressure for his place after mustering 159 runs at 19.87 in eight innings since his recall against Pakistan at Headingley in June.

However, in a series in which no opener on either team has passed fifty, Jennings’ battling 36 in England’s second innings at the Ageas Bowl has earned him a reprieve, with the national selector, Ed Smith, resisting the temptation to tinker.

Surrey’s Rory Burns had been the likely beneficiary of Jennings’ struggles, but he now misses out on a potential Test debut on his home ground. Instead, Burns’ county team-mate Ollie Pope has been restored to the reckoning after losing his place at the Ageas Bowl.

Pope, who made scores of 10 and 16 in England’s defeat at Trent Bridge to go alongside a debut knock of 28 at Lord’s, is scheduled to play for Surrey in the first two days of their County Championship fixture against Essex at Chelmsford before joining the rest of the Test squad on Thursday morning.

Chris Woakes, who missed the fourth Test after picking up a quad strain, is also back in contention — a prospect that will cause England’s management quite the headache after his Man of the Match performance in the second Test at Lord’s.

Woakes’ fitness will be assessed over next couple of days and, if selected, he “should be okay”, according to the team management.

However, with their embarrassment of riches in the middle order, England face quite the conundrum given how many of their plethora of allrounders have staked a claim for selection in this series. Ben Stokes played vital roles with bat and ball at both Edgbaston and the Ageas Bowl, and is a surefire pick, while Moeen Ali — who might not have played at Southampton had it not been for Woakes’ injury — picked up the Man of the Match award for his nine wickets in the match and important first-innings batting.

Add to the mix the irresistible Sam Curran, who responded to his omission at Trent Bridge with another precocious display in the fourth Test — once again, his lower-order batting was a fundamental part of England’s win - and England face a significant challenge to find enough berths for so many players.

The fall guy may prove to be the legspinner Adil Rashid, who has been a peripheral presence throughout the series.

At this stage, there is no decision on the identity of England’s wicketkeeper. Jos Buttler filled the role in the fourth Test after Jonny Bairstow suffered a finger injury, but Bairstow clearly covets the role and was said to be responding more quickly than expected to treatment on his fracture.

Despite concerns at the start of the summer that the workloads of James Anderson and Stuart Broad would need to be managed in such a compact five-match series, England’s veteran new-ball pair are set to lead the line once again in the final Test.

England squad for fifth Test: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys