Sindh Madressatul Islam University and KCCI sign MoU

KARACHI: Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has signed an MoU about mutual cooperation, under which both the organizations will arrange trainings/workshops, use each other’s facilities for various events/purposes, research collaboration, internship and job opportunities for SMIU’s students, engagement of SMIU faculty for research studies and jointly organizing seminars and conferences.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU and Mr. Muffasar Atta Malik, President of KCCI signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of SMIU on Monday.

Later on, while addressing the ceremony Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that there was a need of cooperation between higher educational institutes and industries, because their working relationship will benefit the country and its people. He said that in today’s world industries couldn’t grow without research being conducted by research scholars of higher educational institutions. Similarly, universities need support from business community in research work and finding out innovative ideas for the industrial development in the country.***