MoU inked

Islamabad: The National Centre for Physics and Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, have signed a memorandum of understanding for expanding scientific and research cooperation.

The MoU was signed by NCP director general Dr Hafeez Hoorani and FJWU vice chancellor Prof Samina Amin Qadir. The NCP director general promised all-out technical and research support to the students of FJWU.