Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Lahore

MQ
Muhammad Qasim
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dengue control strategy in the making

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory Health Department is working out a strategy to avoid a possible outbreak of dengue fever whose peak transmission season has set in with reports of confirmed cases admitted in Rawalpindi hospitals.

Keeping in view the past five years spikes of the infection, it can be said that dengue fever is likely to spread in adjoining Islamabad and as thousands of people commute between Islamabad and Rawalpindi on daily basis, there is a great threat that the disease might affect the ICT region and may become an epidemic in the current season starting from beginning to mid-September.

Additional District Health Officer at ICT health department Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani expressed this while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He said this year there have been only four patients so far reported from Islamabad whereas last year there were 37 confirmed patients in ICT rural and 15 in urban limits of Islamabad at this point in time.

There is delayed presentation of the disease this year though the ICT health department is taking measures religiously for effective control, he said. After appearance of the first confirmed cases of dengue fever, the health department has written letters to executive directors of all nine hospitals in urban and rural limits of the federal capital requesting them to immediately share data of dengue fever patients admitted in the hospitals with health department, said Dr. Durrani.

He said the health department ICT is working on a strategy composed of two parts and has held meetings to depute its teams comprising sanitary inspectors and lady health supervisors and workers to launch a continuous campaign.

In the first part of the strategy, the teams of health department are carrying out a number of activities including social mobilization through door-to-door visits by lady health visitors for motivating community to create awareness among the rural population to adopt preventive measures to save themselves from the bite of dengue mosquitoes, he said.

He said the ICT health department has asked its teams to remain vigilant on checking breeding and growth of dengue mosquitoes inside houses in their respective catchment areas while the ICT health department has planned to hold awareness walks, display banners, distribute pamphlets and to motivate school children for sufficient awareness among public on how to avoid dengue fever.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father