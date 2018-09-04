Tue September 04, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Share

Teacher training launched

LAHORE: An effective interaction between teacher and trainee plays an important role in the provision of quality output, contributing towards the economy.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema said this at launching ceremony of “Training for Skills Upgradation of TVET Teachers” here at a local hotel.

“Quality training can only be imparted if the content and teaching methods are relevant to what is needed to a trainee according to the job market need,” said Zulfiqar.

Team Leader Private Sector Engagement Mohammad Ali Khan said, “Upgrading teacher’s skills will not only contribute towards the quality learning of the trainees but will also add a significant improvement in the overall TVET system of the country”.

The training of 750 TVET teachers is supported by the TVET Sector Support Programme implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) as well as provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs).

The Programmes funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.

The objective of the training is to enhance the teacher’s capacity for improved planning and implementation of Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBT&A) which is the latest method of vocational training and education and according to the international standards.

During the trainings, the industry backed trainers will train 750 teachers of Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) as well as from the private sector institutes by the end of 2018.

Saplings planted: Deputy Chief Officer Shalamar Zone Malik Tariq Mehmood on Monday planted 30 saplings of trees in connection with Sarsabz Pakistan (Green Pakistan) campaign.

The areas where saplings were planted included Government Girls College China Scheme, Mazar Dai Anga and different public schools. Speaking on the occasion, Malik Tariq said that a neat, clean and pollution-free Pakistan was the need of the hour. Malik Tariq Mehmood expressed the hope that the countrywide tree plantation campaign would yield very positive results and would protect environment from pollution.

