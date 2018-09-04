Minister inspects guest house

LAHORE: On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Higher Education Punjab Yasir Sarfraz Humayun visited state guest house on Mall Road, Lahore.

The prime minister has given the task to the higher education minister to convert the state guest house into research university. The objective of the visit was to make a feasibility report after inspecting the building. Additional Secretary Maryam Kiyani gave a brief overview to the minister about the construction of the university.

The provincial minister examined the building for converting it into the educational institute and said, “according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will construct state-of-the-art university here. New hostels for the students will be constructed and the existing residential area will be used for faculty’s residence. Quality education is the priority of our government. We will accomplish all the tasks given to us by people.” “A guest house in Multan will also be converted into a university” he added. The provincial minister will present the report of this project to prime minister as well.