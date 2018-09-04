Tue September 04, 2018
Newspost

September 4, 2018

10 billion trees

The government’s plan to plant 10 billion trees is a great idea. But to save the existing trees is even more important. I have had several chances to visit Khyber Pakhtunkwa’s hilly areas. In the Changla Gali area, I have seen people trying to kill tall – and old – cedar trees. This is because once the tree dies, the forest department grants permission to use the wood for fuel.

Hundreds of trees are cut down each year owing to this reason. The only solution to save these beautiful forests is for the authorities to supply LPG and the cooking ranges and gas heaters at highly subsidised rates to people living in the vicinity.

Asad A Khan

London

*****

The prime minister has launched the 10 billion trees campaign. There are no two opinions about this campaign being the need of the hour and a right step in the right direction something that was long overdue. Everyone does not only appreciate the project, but also prays wholeheartedly for its success. There are vast huge areas which offer ideal space for such plantation. First of all the hilly and mountainous areas, which have been deforested over the eons by the timber mafia or for the want of burning wood by local populace need to be appreciably forested again.

Next, there are miles and miles of country roads, intercity roads, highways, motorways, coastal roads and railways where a large number of trees can be planted. Naturally, plants need care and watering for the first two years and after that they can take care of themselves. The forest department must be directed to take care of the trees planted in order to save the country from the irreversible effects of climate change.

Col (r) Syed Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

