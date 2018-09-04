Three lac saplings planted in Tharparkar

SUKKUR: The Tharis planted as many as 300,000 saplings as part of the nationwide “Plant for Pakistan” campaign to offset climate change, desertification and to turn Tharparkar greener and prosperous. The campaign was led by Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SEMC) that aims to plant a million trees in the desert territory by the end of next year. The tree plantation ceremony was attended by representatives of the Engro Powergen Thar Ltd, Thar Foundation, Pakistan Army, Thar Foundation Primary Schools, China Machinery Engineering Corporation and the local community.