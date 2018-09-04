Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saaf Pani Company official summoned for employees termination

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned acting general manager of Punjab Saaf Pani Company on a petition moved by over dozen terminated employees of the company.

Muhammad Amjad and 15 others, including officers of BS-17 had approached the court challenging their removal for being illegal.

Counsel of the petitioners, Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada told the court that the acting general manager of the company had been extending threats to the petitioners since when they had filed the petition. He claimed that the acting general manager also told the petitioners that he would not submit any reply to the court. He said the conduct of the officer amounted to contempt of court. Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi observed that if allegations of the petitioners proved to be true the court would issue a contempt notice to the Saaf Pani Company’s acting general manager. The judge directed the officer to appear in person on September 16 and explain his position in the case.

Earlier, the counsel argued that the company removed around 132 employees on the pretext of financial crunch. He said the company violated the conditions of the employment contract by terminating services of the petitioners. He argued that the petitioners were appointed on project posts and their services could not be terminated until the completion of the project.

The lawyer asked the court to set aside the impugned orders for being unlawful and reinstate them to their posts in the interest of justice.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father