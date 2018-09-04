Rabbani asks Imran not to meet Pompeo

Sabah

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan should not meet US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo when he visits Pakistan.

US Secretary of State’s meeting with PM Imran will be against protocol, Rabbani said while talking to the media. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader further said that the foreign minister should meet the US Secretary of State instead of the prime minister. “The transcript of a telephonic conversation between PM Imran and Pompeo was made public and this is a new way of exerting pressure,” he added.

Rabbani said the US cancelled funds to Pakistan for a second time. He further said that the US is not paying for the expenses incurred on the war against terror. Pakistan is not taking any aid from the US, he asserted.