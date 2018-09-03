11 suspects arrested

LAHORE: The police carried out search operations in the city on Sunday and arrested eleven suspects. The arrested suspects had failed to identify themselves. Meanwhile, Harbanspura police arrested three persons on charges of firing in Lahore Press Club Housing Society on Sunday. The arrested persons were identified as Huzaifa, Abubakar and Fraz. Harbanspura police arrested sixteen persons including five girls from a wedding reception on charges of dancing to loud music and registered a case against them.